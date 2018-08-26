× Driver dies after collision causes car to flip in north Houston

HOUSTON — A driver was killed when his car was slammed by another vehicle early Sunday.

Houston police said the driver of a white Dodge Challenger was traveling eastbound on W. Mt. Houston Rd. near Valley Stream St. when he struck a black car causing it to flip over into a ditch.

The victim who was driving the black car was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, while the passenger in the black car did not sustain injuries.

Police said the driver of the Dodge Challenger was evaluated for signs of intoxication and await the results.

According to HPD, it is too early to determine which driver was at fault.