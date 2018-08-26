× HPD: Man’s body found dumped on side of road in north Houston

HOUSTON — A man’s body was found on the side of the road in north Houston Saturday night.

Houston police were called to the 20800 block of Birnamwood Blvd. near E. Richey Rd. around 7:00p.m.

According to police, the victim was shot in the chest and may have been dumped along the road.

Police said witnesses saw a group of men in the area shortly before the body was discovered.

The shooting remains under investigation, and police are urging anyone with information regarding this case to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the Houston Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.