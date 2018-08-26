× Man shot after he forced himself into his wife’s friend’s apartment, police say

HOUSTON — A man was shot in the chest after he kicked in the door of his wife’s friend Saturday night.

Houston police were called to a shooting in the 2100 block of Lake Hills Dr. in Kingwood.

According to police, a woman was visiting a man in his apartment when her husband came to the unit and kicked in the door.

The woman’s husband allegedly became upset his wife was visiting another man, police said.

Police said the two men had an altercation and the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

HPD said he was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said it appeared to be self defense and no charges have been filed.