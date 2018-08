Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing following school last week.

Harley Starkey is a student at Nimitz High School in north Houston and lives in CPS housing, but she didn't make it home after school Aug. 22.

The teen is 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a pink shirt..

If you've seen her, call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.