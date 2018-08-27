16-year-old girl home alone when alleged jewelry thief breaks into local residence, deputies say 

HOUSTON — An alleged burglary suspect is being held on a $40,000 bond after breaking into a northwest Houston home over the weekend, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office confirmed.

Officers responded to the 10900 block of Mist Lane on Aug. 25 after receiving a burglary in progress call from a resident. The 16-year-old girl told dispatchers she was home alone when an unknown man broke into the residence.

The suspect managed to escape the house before constable deputies arrived.

Investigators searched the neighborhood and eventually found the suspect, who was identified as Traymond Porch, 22.

Porch was carrying jewelry belonging to the family when he was arrested, deputies said.

Porch was charged with burglary of a habitation and booked into a Harris County jail.

As of Monday, the suspect was still behind bars.

.