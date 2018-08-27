$2.5 million flood bond approved after weekend vote on Harvey anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — After Hurricane Harvey, Houstonians will be better prepared for flooding more than ever.

The $2.5 billion flood bond passed by a landslide Saturday.

In the words of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, “What I see in yesterday’s vote, a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Indeed, that’s what the bond represents for the Houston community. It's hope for recovery after millions of dollars worth of damage.

Just one year ago, most of the city was under water. There are homes that have not been rebuilt yet, and many residents are still dealing with the aftermath.

The flood bond will fund projects that could include home buyouts, the expansion of local bayous and the addition of more storm water basins.

Additionally, American Red Cross is committing over $50 million to community grants along the gulf coast.

A flood of money is certainly better than flood waters!