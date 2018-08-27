Captured! Suspects charged after aggravated robbery at Cricket Wireless store in Fort Bend County

HOUSTON — A recent Crime Stoppers tip has led to the arrests of two men accused of robbing a Cricket Wireless store at gunpoint a couple weeks ago in southwest Houston, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Andrew Alexander Anderson and Jeremiah Javon Braynt, both 34, are charged with aggravated robbery.

The men reportedly targeted the phone store in the 9400 block of Highway 6 South around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 11. Investigators said the suspects walked into the business and asked about cell phones. While the employee was behind the counter, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded money.

The employee was forced to open the cash register. One suspect pulled money from the register, while the other held a gun to the employee’s neck, deputies said.

The suspects allegedly stole 30 cell phones in addition to the cash.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects were apprehended without incident.

Bryant is being held on a $50,000 bond. Anderson is being held on a $100,000 bond.

“What a terrific team effort between the community and law enforcement,” Sheriff Troy Nehls said in a release. “This is why calling in a tip is so important, and that person made some honest money!”