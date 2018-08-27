HOUSTON — Phone rage...it's a thing! Not in the traditional sense of screaming at telemarketers, but physically acting out — or raging out — on the smart phone itself!
Closing Comments: Phone rage
-
Closing Comments: Hurricane predictions
-
Closing Comments: Should the president have power to shut down the media?
-
Closing Comments: Ice cream, bringing people together for generations!
-
Closing Comments: Open invitation to join Grego for discussion on effects of music
-
Closing Comments: Weekend of Incivility
-
-
Closing Comments: Still not happy? This week has been a cluster…of goodness…right?
-
Closing Comments: Politics can sometimes be a slimy game
-
Closing Comments: Social media users react to child immigrants being separated from parents
-
Closing Comments: Falling in love to fast
-
Closing Comments: Equal Justice Under the Law
-
-
Closing Comments: Simple Solutions
-
Closing Comments: Civility lost— and yet, another example!
-
Closing Comments: Be on the lookout for things that slither and crawl