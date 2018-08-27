Country singer George Strait’s luxurious San Antonio estates hits the market at $10 million

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN ANTONIO, Texas— It's time for the Lifestyles of the Rich and Richer!

In today's episode, we're headed west to the modern day King of Country George Strait's multi-million dollar estate!

But no, it's not an ocean-front property in Arizona, although it was hand-crafted by famed Arizona designer Bill Tull.

This palace is right here in the Lone Star State but without an ocean view.

We just need to head down I-10 for a spell. Try this neck of the woods in the hill country of San Antonio.

This king's castle has nearly 8,000 square feet!

But this 12 acre Strait estate is up for sale.

And that includes a king's ransom of features like an infinity pool and spa, a gourmet chef's kitchen, a home gym and sauna, custom-painted artist murals, 14 sculpted fireplaces and even a combo basketball-tennis court!

Many San Antonio Spurs stars live in the same neighborhood. Heck, even actor Tommy Lee Jones used to be Strait's neighbor.

So why in the world would the King of Country want to sell this place?

"All my Exes live in Texas" was a really big hit for George, so maybe that has something to do with it.

And all this can be yours if the price is right— and the price is a measly 10 million bucks.

Why, that's chicken feed for country legends.

Oh, well...thanks for the memories, George!

Until next time, it's champagne wishes and caviar dreams for you all, Dahlings!

Ciao!