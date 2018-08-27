Critter News: K-9 officer attacks his new toy, how fish could save injured bear paws and more!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. — Meet Ammo, the K9 officer from the Redondo Beach Police Department.

Ammo likes most toys, but will he like this wind-up Jack-in-the-Box? He wasted no time tearing it apart!

Well, Ammo's partner officer Kyle Lofstrom wound up the K-9 by winding up his toy.

Ah, well...bet he can't wait to get his paws on another one!

Meanwhile, during the California Carr wildfire a contractor found this small black bear in some ash unable to walk because her paws were burned. Well, of all things, it's fish to the rescue!

After the bear was tranquilized and taken to a wildlife clinic, a vet used a revolutionary technique of suturing sterilized Tilapia fish skins to the bear's paws to help her heal.

"Yeah, this bear— she is definitely a survivor," a state California Fish and Wildlife vet declared.

And that really gives us...pause!

Next up! Who doesn't love a good back rub?

Yeah, looks like this big guy sure likes it.

Of course, this isn't exactly a back rub...more like a back scrub.

And it's all for this massive Florida alligator named Seven at Everglades Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale.

The park features lots of creatures and offers a helping scrub to all.

See ya later, alligator!

Finally, when a military vet's pooch got lost in Denver, the guy he left in charge of her felt devastated.

"It was....uh, it was rough," dog sitter David Powell admitted. "You know, here's somebody who put their dogs into my care, so that they could go off to Iraq for us, and I've lost...I lost his dog."

It looked pretty bleak for the lost Schnauzer puppy named Lola.

Missing for two months, Lola even had a pet detective called in to search for her.

No, seriously! Lola's scent was tracked to a park but then nothing.

"As if she disappeared into thin air," Powell suggested.

But out of the blue, Lola turned up 15 miles away— found from her microchip!

And her pet papa was thrilled!

"He was ecstatic," Powell revealed. "It was just by email, but it still, it was such a huge relief for him."

And that's a doggone miracle!