Deputy Darren Goforth remembered during memorial walk

HOUSTON — We will always remember our fallen ones. Often times we leave flowers, write letters, or create memorials. Sunday, however, in Deputy Darren Goforth's honor, we walk.

In 2015, Deputy Goforth pulled into a gas station in Cypress when he was shot in the back of the head.

He was a ten year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Since his passing, Deputy Goforthhas been honored with a dog park and even has a Harris County K-9 officer named after him.

The walk took place at Deputy Darren Goforth Park, formerly known as Horsepen Creek Park.

It's been three years since his murder, yet people continue to put their best foot forward to show he has not been forgotten.