Driver charged with DWI, marijuana possession after hitting HPD officer in south Houston 

HOUSTON — An alleged drunken driver was arrested and charged after crashing into an officer’s vehicle near the South Side area over the weekend, the Houston Police Department said.

Marquisha Nicole Floyd, 22, is charged with DWI and marijuana possession.

Officers were dispatched to the 4800 block of Yellowstone Boulevard about 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said Floyd was driving a maroon Hyundai Elantra on Yellowstone Boulevard when she crossed over the double striped line and struck a marked Houston police Chevrolet Tahoe traveling in the opposite direction.

HPD said Floyd was detained and determined to be intoxicated.

No one was injured during the crash, police said.