Grab the cape & leash! Calling all pet foster heroes to help Best Friends Animal Society

HOUSTON -- Want to be able to say you play an incredibly important role in saving the lives of homeless pets? Want to feel like you are wearing an invisible red cape? You can! And the best part is there is no long-term commitment on your part.

Animal rescue groups in Houston and national animal welfare organization Best Friends Animal Society have banded together to save the lives of homeless pets, through increasing adoptions in Houston homes and, also, transporting animals to good rescue groups in other parts of the country where they find their families.

But after Harvey, Houston animal shelters are at capacity. That's why foster pet parents are key!

Best Friends Animal Society joined morning dose.'s Maggie Flecknoe to talk more about becoming a pet foster hero and brought along two furry friends who need forever homes!

For more info you can email houstonfoster@bestfriends.org or go to bestfriends.org.