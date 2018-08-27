Harvey first responders celebrated at Gallery Furniture

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - A year has passed since one of Houston's Hurricane Harvey heroes opened up his showroom at Gallery Furniture to act as a temporary shelter for families rushing to escape rising floodwaters.

Verlencia Grace and her family were saved by one of Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale’s trucks and stayed in his store for three days.

“He provided us with food, clothes, we were able to take a bath. I’m forever grateful for it,” Grace says.

Sunday night, the focus at his North Freeway location is on the other heroes from Harvey

“I’m not the hero of Harvey, the heroes are the first responders and the firemen, policemen and EMT’s that risked their life for days on end ot save people’s life from Rockport to Houston to Beaumont. We’re here to celebrate them tonight, and to celebrate everyone who went through this really terrific natural disaster and just say job well done, let’s get stronger together,” McIngvale says.

Harvey`s heroes will share a special place in Bayou City history books, and a special place in all of our hearts.