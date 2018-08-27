× HCSO: Man fatally shot by deputy inside nightclub parking lot after altercation

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas— The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was fatally shot by a deputy Monday at a north Houston nightclub.

The incident occurred in the 8800 block of Airline Drive around 12:15 a.m.

According to investigators, a deputy was working an extra job at a nightclub when he noticed some suspicious activity in the parking lot. The deputy walked over to a truck in the parking lot and noticed two men sitting inside.

The deputy was in the process of questioning the men when he noticed a gun on top of the console. The deputy became alarmed and asked the men to step out of the truck when the passenger grabbed the gun and pointed it at the deputy. The deputy fired one shot, striking the man.

The passenger died at the scene and the driver was taken into custody. Deputies believe the truck may have been stolen.