× HCSO: Man tased, arrested after trying to fight deputies for breaking up backyard brawl in Spring area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas— A man is behind bars after trying to fight a deputy at an out of control house party in the Spring area Sunday.

Police responded to a disturbance call in 20200 block of Sequoia Trace Drive.

According to deputies, several intoxicated people were fighting in the backyard of a residence when neighbors called the police. When police arrived to break up the fight one of the men involved became aggressive and attacked them.

During a brief struggle one of the deputies tased the suspect and handcuffed him.

Keith Tenderholt, 29, was arrested and charged with interfering with the duties of a public servant.