HISD celebrates first day of school with several local leaders visiting area schools

HOUSTON — Classes were back in session Monday for Houston ISD, and Interim Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan made the rounds greeting students across the district and highlighting new initiatives for the district, which include school safety.

"We are continually monitoring safety as it relates to keeping our staff and our students safe, and we make the necessary adjustments that we need to make," Lathan told NewsFix.

One of the new district initiatives is the expansion of free, full-day kindergarten across the district this new school year.

In fact, the program is in such high demand there's a wait list of students.

At Woodson PK-5 Academy, there are already more than 250 students enrolled— all enjoying the program's extra benefits like free transportation and free after-school care.

"One of the keys is getting our students to school by 7:30 if they're elementary students, or 8:30 this year if they're middle or high school students," the superintendent added.

"You can't have a great city without having great schools," Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

The mayor was on hand to welcome students back at Wesley Elementary School and congratulate students and administrators on achieving a "Met Standard" rating for the 2017 to 2018 school year.

Meanwhile, students at Hilliard Elementary took a big stride on Monday since it was their first day back on campus since Hurricane Harvey ravaged the school facility one year ago.

The school has been thoroughly renovated after all the severe flood damage.

"And now we are back home at Hilliard where these children can end the nightmare, and frankly, begin the dream," Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee announced at the school.

With so many local leaders pulling for their success, looks like HISD. students are ready to make the grade!