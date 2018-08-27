Houston child tests positive for measles, hospital officials say

HOUSTON — A local child is being treated for measles at Texas Children’s Hospital West Campus after testing positive for the disease, hospital officials confirmed Monday.

Measles is a highly-contagious, vaccine-preventable infection.

Hospital administrators released the following statement:

We work closely with public health entities to continuously monitor highly-contagious diseases in our local, national and international communities. Our Infection Control and Prevention team immediately identified other children who may have come in contact with this patient to assess their risk and provide clinical recommendations. We have contacted all of those families.

Texas children’s Hospital’s highest priority is the health and safety of those we serve. We will continue to keep our patients, their families, our staff and the community at-large informed to the fullest extent possible, while also respecting the privacy rights of our patients.