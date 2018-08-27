JJ Watt’s foundation breaks down numbers on $41.6 million raised for Hurricane Harvey relief
HOUSTON – It’s been a year since JJ Watt didn’t just stay as one of Houston’s football heroes, but the Texans defensive end became a hero during Hurricane Harvey.
The Justin J. Watt Foundation’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund raised $41.6 million. All funds have been distributed to eight nonprofits: All Hands and Hearts, Americares, Boys & Girls Clubs, Baker Ripley, Feeding America, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children and SBP.
“I’m fortunate to have been able to be a voice for this, but I think I speak for all of Houston when I say thank you to the whole world for supporting and backing us during such a difficult time,” Watt said after practice on Monday. “What everybody went through was nothing short of destructive disaster, and to see people willing to go out of their way to help out their fellow neighbor or their fellow citizen or their fellow human, there’s really no words you can say besides thank you.”
The Watt Foundation sent out the following statistics:
THE FUNDS RAISED HAVE BEEN USED ON THE FOLLOWING:
- The cleanup, repair and rebuilding of over 600 homes.
- The recovery and rebuilding of over 420 childcare centers and after-school programs, serving over 16,000 children.
- The distribution of over 26,000,000 meals to those affected.
- Physical and mental health services to over 6,500 individuals.
- Distribution of medicine to over 10,000 patients.
MOVING FORWARD, THE WORK CONTINUES. THE PLAN FOR THE NEXT 12 MONTHS IS DETAILED BELOW:
- Home restoration and disaster case management, including assistance with temporary housing, furniture, appliances, transportation and more with Baker Ripley.
- Continued assistance with both physical and mental health services, including the distribution of medicine and implementation of mobile medical clinics with Americares.
- Additional support to handle the massive increase in demand following Harvey, covering 48 counties through the Houston Food Bank, Coastal Bend Food Bank, Food Bank of the Golden Crescent and Southeast Texas Food Bank with Feeding America.
- Rebuilding Harvey-damaged homes, while also focusing on providing resiliency for future storms in Rockport, Aransas County, Refugio County and San Patricio County with All Hands & Hearts.
- Rebuilding and restoring damaged Boys & Girls Clubs centers in Harvey-affected areas, serving over 5,000 youth.
- Repairing and rebuilding Harvey-damaged homes with Habitat for Humanity.