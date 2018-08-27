× JJ Watt’s foundation breaks down numbers on $41.6 million raised for Hurricane Harvey relief

HOUSTON – It’s been a year since JJ Watt didn’t just stay as one of Houston’s football heroes, but the Texans defensive end became a hero during Hurricane Harvey.

The Justin J. Watt Foundation’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund raised $41.6 million. All funds have been distributed to eight nonprofits: All Hands and Hearts, Americares, Boys & Girls Clubs, Baker Ripley, Feeding America, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children and SBP.

“I’m fortunate to have been able to be a voice for this, but I think I speak for all of Houston when I say thank you to the whole world for supporting and backing us during such a difficult time,” Watt said after practice on Monday. “What everybody went through was nothing short of destructive disaster, and to see people willing to go out of their way to help out their fellow neighbor or their fellow citizen or their fellow human, there’s really no words you can say besides thank you.”

The Watt Foundation sent out the following statistics: