Motorcade of pink Cadillacs coming to Aretha Franklin’s homegoing celebration

Detroit, MI (WXYZ) — More 100 pink Cadillacs will be on hand for Aretha Franklin’s funeral on Friday, Aug. 31.

The motorcade of the vehicles will be in honor of Franklin and her hit song, “Freeway of Love.”

Organizers tell 7 Action News that it’s the perfect way to show the Queen of Soul respect in honor of her death.

Franklin's homegoing celebration will be on Friday, Aug. 31.

Speakers include former President Bill Clinton and Smokey Robinson, while performers at the funeral will include Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson and many more.