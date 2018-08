Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Runners World magazine reported at least 43% of women it surveyed claim they've been harassed while running. And some 30% of women surveyed reported they've been followed by someone driving, bicycling or on foot.

To avoid possible dangers, it's best to run only during daytime hours, change up your routes and keep a cellphone with you.

All simple solutions for defending against a possibly tragic situation.