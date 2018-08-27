Suspect accidentally shoots man in back while forcing victim out of NW Houston home, police say 

HOUSTON — A local man is facing serious charges after shooting a resident in the back while forcing the victim out of a home in the northwest Houston area over the weekend, according to police.

Jonathon Lee Fleetwood, 33, is charged with manslaughter.

Houston police responded to a home in the 5800 block of Birchmont Drive about 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators said the victim was staying at the residence when Fleetwood confronted him. The suspect is accused of holding a gun to the victim and demanding he leave the home.

During the confrontation, police said Fleetwood accidentally shot the victim once in the back.

The victim was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived at the home.

Fleetwood was detained and subsequently charged.