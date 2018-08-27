Suspected ‘Hustling Under Pressure’ gang member sentenced to 39 years in prison by Montgomery County jury

CONROE, Texas — An alleged member of the “Hustling Under Pressure” gang has been sentenced to 39 years in prison after being linked to numerous jugging incidents and other crimes throughout the Houston area, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said.

Hose Singleton, 37, has been found guilty of engaging in organized criminal activity.

Prosecutors claim it’s the longest sentence ever handed down by a Texas jury for a non-violent bank jugging-related offense. Bank jugging is a form of predatory theft where perpetrators stalk their victims from banks and wait for an opportunity to deprive them of their money.

At trial, the jury heard evidence from over a dozen HPD officers concerning their past encounters with Singleton dating more than 20 years.

Houston police arrested Singleton and his alleged accomplice, Charles Ray Price Jr., during a sting operation on Jan. 23. The men allegedly stalked an undercover HPD officer from a bank in north Harris County to a location in Montgomery County.

After leaving her vehicle, the undercover officer went inside a local business. Singleton then burglarized the officer’s car stealing $2,500. Both Singleton and Price were apprehended within seconds.

The “Hustling Under Pressure” criminal street gang is a group known for targeting citizens leaving banks and stealing their money.

Singleton has been previously convicted of multiple narcotics and jugging-related offenses, including a 57 months trip to federal prison for dealing crack cocaine and a felony bank jugging case out of Miami-Dade County, Florida.

Additionally, Singleton still has two pending felony cases in Harris County and one pending felony in Comal County, all of which involve bank jugging.

Assistant District Attorney Michael Ghutzman said of the verdict, “gang members engaging in predatory theft in this community will not be tolerated. Let it be known that bank juggers that choose to target citizens in Montgomery County will receive swift justice. The elected District Attorney Brett Ligon and his assistants will ensure that these cases are charged appropriately and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Singleton will be eligible for parole after serving at least 19 years.