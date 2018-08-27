VIDEO: Salon owner fights off wanted suspects with broomstick handle in north Houston

HOUSTON—Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are searching for at least three suspects accused of committing a violent robbery at a hair salon in north Houston.

The incident occurred on August 2 around 8:10 p.m. at Rose’s African Hair Braiding Salon located at 9560 Homestead.

According to police, three men ran into the salon and immediately started demanding money from the customers. One of the robbers walked towards the back of the salon and pointed a gun at the store owner. In fear for his life, the owner grabbed a broomstick handle and charged at the robber. During the altercation the gun was discharged and fell to the ground.

The owner chased the robbers out of the store and allegedly saw them run across the street to an apartment complex.

The first suspect is described as standing about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing around 120 pounds. The other suspects are described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds.

All of the suspects are believed to be between 20 to 30 years of age.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online.