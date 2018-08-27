× ‘We were getting ready for school!’ Harvey victims lose everything in fire, night before first day of school

HOUSTON— The Houston Fire Department is investigating after 14 units were destroyed in an apartment fire in the Greenspoint area Monday.

HFD responded to a fire at the Crescent at Cityview Apartments in the 1100 block of Langwick Drive around 12:30 a.m.

According to HFD, residents were alerted by the apartment security and evacuated from the complex. Witnesses told police that the fire was allegedly started by a resident who said she fell asleep and woke up to her couch being engulfed in flames, possibly due to a cigarette.

“We were preparing for school in the morning and a security guard and a neighbor knocked on the door and told us to get out cause it was a fire,” said resident, R. Gainsley. “We just went school shopping for them. We had a lot of shoes and clothes in their.”

Most of the residents that lived at the complex were Harvey victims just starting to rebuild.

“I haven’t even been here a year, said Gainsley. I just lost everything all over again, It’s crazy.”

The owner of the property said he’s hopeful that he can find additional housing for all of the residents who were affected by the fire. The fire victims will be housed in a different apartment at the same complex or they will be sent to another nearby complex owned by the property managers by sometime Tuesday.

“They should be able to stay here but if there is not enough units available we will put them in one of the other nearby properties,”said apartment owner, Steve Moore. “We take good care of our residents, just like we did in the flood.”

The complex was hit hard by Hurricane Harvey and was newly renovated a year ago.

When asked if it could have been an electrical fire, Moore said there was no possible way because even the roof was less than a month old.

“We’ll take care of everybody. It’s unfortunate that it happened. I don’t know how it happened yet.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.