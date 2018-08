HOUSTON — Local police are investigating after a 75-year-old woman was reported missing in northeast Houston.

Nellie Clay Branford was last seen around noon Monday in the 7100 block of Apache Street. She was leaving the location, police said.

Branford was wearing blue jeans, a white and black tank top and black loafers.

She stands at 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

If you’ve seen her, please contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.