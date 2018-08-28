Boyfriend charged: Family uses ‘Find a Friend App’ to locate missing teen whose body was found in car trunk

MISSOURI CITY, Texas— A man is behind bars after the body of his missing girlfriend was found inside the trunk of her car Monday, according to the Missouri City Police Department.

Troy Parker, 20, has been charged with the murder of 19-year-old Sabrina Herrera.

According to police, Herrera’s family became worried when they couldn’t reach her, so they used the popular “Find A Friend App” to try and locate her. The app tracked Herrera’s phone to the 1600 block of Bent Oak in the Missouri City area, which alarmed her family and prompted them to contact the police.

Police arrived at the location that was provided by the app around 7 p.m. and located the vehicle. During the search of the vehicle, the young woman’s body was found in the trunk.

After further investigation, police determined that Parker was the last person to see Herrera before she went missing. Parker was taken into custody and allegedly confessed to killing Herrera at his home in the 8400 block of Quail Run. Parker then allegedly told police that he placed Herrera in the trunk of her car and drove to Missouri City, where she was later found.

Parker has been charged with murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. He is being transported to the Fort Bend County jail.

Herrera’s family and friends have taken to social media to share their memories of the beautiful young woman.

