One Year Later: Founder of Out Cast Charters reflects on Hurricane Harvey rescues

HOUSTON — One year after Hurricane Harvey put Houston under water, Captain Michael "Sharky" Marquez— founder of Out Cast Charters— reflects on what it was like to float through Houston saving lives.

One of the first stops on Captain Sharky's list was a Dickinson Apartment Complex, where cars could be seen floating in a parking garage and first floor units quickly filled with water, forcing residents to climb upstairs and then sit anxiously before being rescued.

But now, about 365 days later, a fresh start.

The apartment complex is newly renovated. Families are returned and safe.

When tragedy struck the community, Captain Sharky says he knew he had to lend a hand however he could. And when disaster strikes again, he and his boat are ready.

We thank you, Captain Sharky! A true Harvey Hero.