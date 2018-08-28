Harvey Home Connect: Online home repair system for those rebuilding from Hurricane Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- It has been a year after Hurricane Harvey and homeowners are still seeking for repairs.

Director of the Harvey Home Connect Program Elena White shared with CW39's Morning Dose Maggie Flecknoe a new online home repair system, Harvey Home Connect, that uses data to match eligible homeowners to reputable, vetted nonprofit organizations that provide home repair services.

The Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund and recovery organization SBP launched Harvey Home Connect to assist homeowners with home repair services in the City of Houston and Harris County areas affected by Hurricane Harvey.

To apply, visit www.HarveyHomeConnect.org.