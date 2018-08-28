× HCSO: Man shot in the face following disturbance at North Villa Hotel in north Houston

HOUSTON— The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office is investigating after a man was shot in the face at a hotel in north Houston, according to deputies.

Deputies responded to a disturbance call at the North Villa Hotel and Banquet Hall located at 16510 North Fwy around 1 a.m.

According to deputies, a 26- year-old man was at a hotel when someone pulled out a gun and shot him in the face.

The man was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

No information was given as to what may have led to the shooting at this time.