Houston forecast: Scattered showers expected throughout week, bringing cooler temperatures

HOUSTON -- Do not adjust your screens, you are reading the correct message -- cooler temps are on the way! Meteorologist Jason Disharoon tells us that scattered showers are expected throughout the week, and because of that, temperatures will be much lower. In fact, highs in Houston will range from the upper-80s to the lower 90s, far from the triple digits we've been seeing as of late. Check out this 'Oh, happy day' forecast!