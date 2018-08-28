HOUSTON -- Do not adjust your screens, you are reading the correct message -- cooler temps are on the way! Meteorologist Jason Disharoon tells us that scattered showers are expected throughout the week, and because of that, temperatures will be much lower. In fact, highs in Houston will range from the upper-80s to the lower 90s, far from the triple digits we've been seeing as of late. Check out this 'Oh, happy day' forecast!
Houston forecast: Scattered showers expected throughout week, bringing cooler temperatures
-
Houston forecast: Muggy conditions expected throughout week as scattered showers pass through
-
Houston forecast: Scattered showers expected throughout weekend
-
Houston forecast: Heavy showers pound the city, bringing us cooler temperatures
-
Houston Forecast: Scattered showers fizzle out as high temps return
-
Houston Forecast: Showers bring in cold front across Houston
-
-
Houston forecast: More heavy rain possible Wednesday night, high temps expected Thursday
-
NOAA forecasts below-normal Atlantic hurricane season
-
Houston forecast: Cold front brings moisture to the area
-
Monday forecast: Heat, humidity continues; rain expected to move in within next couple of days
-
Weather Forecast: Hot, steamy Wednesday afternoon with cool temps overnight
-
-
Houston Forecast: Low temperatures in suburban areas overnight
-
Weekend Forecast: Low chances of rain as temps remain in 90s
-
Monsoon rolls into the state with a stormy Saturday