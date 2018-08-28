Houston Texans host 15th annual Kickoff Luncheon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans hosted a winning lunch Tuesday with Amegy Bank, kicking off the regular season.

A Texan could be found at every table, and all the head honchos were there, chowing down, too! General Manager Brian Gaine and Head Coach Bill O'Brien were also present.

The luncheon raised money for the Houston Texans Foundation and is the only function to bring all the Texans players and coaches together to interact with fans.

The Houston Texans Foundation was founded in 2002 with a mission of being Champions for Youth. The Foundation believes that youth are the champions of our future, and therefore it is dedicated to enhancing their quality of life. Since 2002, more than $30 million has been raised through our annual fundraising events, disaster response programs, our annual United Way campaign and our partnership with non-profit organizations on Texans game day. Through fundraising efforts, the Foundation supports and administers programs in education, character development and health and fitness to empower the next generation of Texans. The Foundation has aligned with three strategic community partners; the Houston Texans YMCA, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston and the Houston Food Bank, and the majority of their support goes to these three organizations through monetary donations, programming and volunteerism. The Houston Texans Foundation is committed to inspiring positive change within the Houston community.