Inside Story: Ruth Simmons is the leader Prairie View A&M has been waiting for

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Canadian Author Dianne Nahirny once said, "Retirement means doing whatever I want to do. It means choice."

And for 73-year-old doctor Ruth Simmons, her choice post retirement was to go back to work.

Let's meet the president Prairie View A&M University's been waiting for, "Ruth the Truth,"in today's Inside Story from the pages of Houstonia.

Simmons was the first African-American to become president of an Ivy League school during her time at Brown University and is the first African-American woman to become president of a major university. Now she's the first female president of Prairie View A&M.

PV's counting on "Ruth the Truth" to increase the schools 25th ranking among historically black colleges and universities. In hopes of raising the less than 36% graduation rate.

It seems, when you know as much as she does, it's hard to retire.

