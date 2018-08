× Missing 12-year-old northwest Houston teen found safe

HOUSTON— A 12-year-old missing girl has been found safe, according the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Chrishonia Palmer went missing Sunday in the 10400 block of Green’s Crossing Boulevard around 1:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing and, at this point, no details have been given as to where she was for the past 30 hours.