Photos: Homeless man gets fresh look, new start thanks to compassionate Harris County constable deputy

HOUSTON — A local homeless man is getting a new lease on life thanks to the generosity and compassion of an officer with the Harris County Pct. Constable’s Office.

The officer was patrolling an area along Spring Cypress Road when he noticed a man escaping the eat under a tree. He approached the man and learned his name was Joseph.

Joseph has been homeless for past four years and all of his belongings had been stolen. The homeless man told the deputy he desperately wanted to get back to his family in Alabama and start over.

The constable deputy took Joseph to a local showering facility and barber shop to get cleaned up and give him a little life boost! Also, through the goodwill of a local church Joseph was able to get new clothes, shoes, accessories and a bus ticket home to Alabama.

“Good luck, Joseph! Constable deputies are rooting for you!” The constable’s office said.