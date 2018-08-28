Texas Children’s Hospital parts ways with nurse following social media post about local measles patient

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Texas Children's Hospital has parted ways with a nurse who allegedly posted information about a patient with measles onto an anti-vaccination Facebook page. That page has since been deleted.

A statement from Texas Children's Hospital reads, "We were made aware that one of our nurses posted protected health information regarding a patient on social media. We take these matters very seriously as the privacy and well-being of our patients is always a top priority. After an internal investigation, this individual is no longer with the organization."

Texas Children's Hospital had earlier confirmed a patient treated at the system's West Campus had tested positive for measles.

"We work closely with public health entities to continuously monitor highly-contagious diseases in our local, national and international communities," a statement from the hospital said. "Our Infection Control and Prevention team immediately identified other children who may have come in contact with this patient to assess their risk and provide clinical recommendations. We have contacted all of those families.

Texas Children's Hospital's highest priority is the health and safety of those we serve. We will continue to keep our patients, their families, our staff and the community at-large informed to the fullest extent possible, while also respecting the privacy rights of our patients."

The last confirmed case of measles in Houston was five years ago in 2013. For more information on measles from the CDC, click here.