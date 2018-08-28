Trump vs. Google as GOP-led committees grill DOJ official over anti-Trump Dossier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — President Trump is not a fan of Google.

"I think Google has really taken advantage of a lot of people, and I think that's a very serious thing," the president announced on Tuesday. "And it's a very serious charge."

The president claims Google has been deliberately prioritizing search results to place 'left-wing media' that criticize his administration at the top of searches...or at least ahead of more conservative-leaning outlets.

"We're just doing...gonna do some investigation and some analysis. That's what we do," the president's National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told reporters outside the White House.

"We have literally thousands and thousands of complaints coming in, and you just can't do that," Trump said. "So, I think that Google and Twitter and Facebook-- they're really treading on very troubled territory, and they have to be careful. It's not fair to large portions of the population."

But Google issued a statement claiming "search is not used to set a political agenda. We don't bias our results toward any political ideology."

They claim their algorithm just prioritizes "high-quality content," something Facebook has indicated before, too.

Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, a central figure in the notorious Trump Dossier showed up to testify before joint congressional committees looking into alleged Justice Department and FBI abuses.

DOJ official Bruce Ohr was grilled for hours by the GOP-led House Oversight and Judiciary Committees about his actions during the 2016 Presidential Campaign. Ohr supplied the FBI and others with the anti-Trump Dossier compiled by a former British spy and funneled through a company called Fusion GPS, where Ohr's wife Nellie also worked.

The unverified dossier was then later used to obtain FISA warrants to surveil at least one former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

Some House members said Ohr cooperated but seemed to have no recollection of many details.

Still others claimed there were discrepancies in Ohr's testimony.

As the investigation heats up, no telling who will be in the hot seat next?