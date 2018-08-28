Wanted man accused of robbing Family Dollar store in Channelview at gunpoint, deputies say 

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance images of a suspect wanted after the recent armed robbery of a discount store in the Channelview area.

Investigators said the suspect, who is believed to be a man in his 40s, targeted a Family Dollar store Saturday in the 1200 block of Dell Dale.

In the video, sheriffs said the suspect walked to the counter and asked an employee for a pack of cigarettes. When the employee turned around from the display case, the man was holding a handgun.

He demanded the money from the cash drawer, deputies said.

When the register was opened, he reportedly reached over the counter and took money from the register and then left the store.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie with red sleeves, a red t-shirt and black pants. He is described as being 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing between around 160 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the case should call the HCSO Violent Crime Unit at 713-274-9231.