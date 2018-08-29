17-year-old reported missing in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after the mysterious disappearance of a young woman in the Ellington-Southbelt area a week ago.

Jasmine Nicole Rodriguez was last seen Aug. 22 in the 11000 block of Beamer Road.

She was wearing a yellow dress with flowers.

Rodriguez is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs anywhere from 130 to 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131 or the HPD Missing Persons Unit directly at 832-394-1840.