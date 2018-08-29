As Sen. McCain lies in state, Arizona and Florida voters make their voices heard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHOENIX — As democracy moved on in the Grand Canyon State, Arizona paid tribute to its legendary senator, John McCain.

"He was very well respected in the senate, and we really appreciate his work," Arizona Democrat Jonay Delong said.

Family, friends, and constituents gathered in Phoenix to pay their last respects to the man who has represented the state in Washington since the early 1980s.

McCain's American flag-covered coffin is on display in the Arizona State Capitol, where the late senator will lie in state through Thursday morning.

McCain's daughter, Meghan, was overcome with emotion as she made her way to her father's casket.

Meanwhile, the last Republican standing in the race for retiring GOP Senator Jeff Flake's seat was Rep. Martha McSally.

The establishment candidate McSally held off a one-two punch by Conservatives— former State Senator Kelli Ward and ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio who failed to get much traction against the former fighter pilot.

"I'm humbled and honored to now stand before you for the very first time as your Republican nominee for the United States Senate," McSally declared to her cheering supporters.

Arizona voters packed the polls big time across the state, where voters were still in long lines past the poll closing time in places like Maricopa County.

In Florida, it was a historic victory for a candidate who could become the first African-American governor in the Sunshine State, Bernie Sanders-backed progressive Andrew Gillum.

"Health care for all, ensuring that people who work one job can earn enough on that one job to take care of themselves without having to work two in three jobs— ultimately that message really resonated and broke through for our voters," Gillum concluded.

But Gillum will face a President Trump-backed Republican nominee, Congressman Ron DeSantis, who cruised to a landslide upset over his primary opponent.

"And I was able to talk to the president," DeSantis told a group of cheering supporters. "I want to thank him for his support. I want to thank him for entrusting me, viewing me as somebody who could be a great leader for Florida. So thank you, Mr. President."

There was even a victory for the mother of a Parkland shooting victim who won a seat on the Broward County School Board there.

"To be able to make sure what happened to my daughter doesn't happen to any other children and that we make our schools safe," Lori Alhadeff said.

At the end of the primary day, Republicans touted huge turnout in both states.

But now political junkies are wondering what the primary colors mean for what kind of wave to expect in November?