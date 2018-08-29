Closing Comments: Tiger Wood respects the president

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — It sure is a schizophrenic world! Anyone remember Tuffy the Rodeo Clown? The Missouri bull fighter whose life became a living hell after a video of him in a President Obama mask at the state fair went viral! A mask! He was labeled a racist!

Or how about the attacks on birthers? Meaning, anyone who dared question the place of the former president's birth.

The smack down bestowed by activists, the media and the usual suspects because, agree or disagree, all of it shows a lack of respect for the president and the office. Well, times sure have changed! Tiger Woods continues to suffer blow back because he chose not to trash President Donald Trump when prompted, but instead took the high road, when asked about his friendship with Trump by a reporter looking for a headline. Watch.