Free meals available to all students at Houston ISD schools

HOUSTON — Houston ISD is making a big change in its cafeterias and it's going to have parents seeing more green, and we're not talking about the broccoli!

The district is now serving no charge meals to all their students regardless of the family's income, starting immediately.

HISD is eligible for the program because they have a certain percentage of students who qualify for free or reduced meals based on their participation in programs such as supplemental nutrition assistance program and temporary assistance for needy families.

"All our meals this year are at no charge, so we do breakfast, lunch and dinner at some schools—most of our schools actually," a district official said.

Parents will no longer have to complete the free and reduced-price meal application, but instead they will be asked to complete a socioeconomic information form.

District officials say this approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators while helping ensure students receive nutritious meals.

"Everything we use now is based on whole grains, very low fat meats, low sodium, wholesome ingredients. Getting whole grains, low fat milks," an administrators said. "So we are really looking for fresh and wholesome foods, 'good food' is what we call it!"

HISD is no stranger to offering meals to their students at no cost. The district has provided free breakfast to all their students since 2009.