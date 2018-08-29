× HCSO: Teen shot several times while walking to park in west Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas— The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a teenager was shot several times at a park in west Harris County, according to deputies.

Deputies responded to a progress call in the 15900 block of Oakendell around 7:30 p.m.

According to witnesses, the 17-year-old victim was walking down the street when he stopped at a crosswalk by a park. As the victim stood at the crosswalk a man came from the south entrance of the park and shot multiple rounds at the teen.

The victim managed to run one block to his residence where he collapsed. His family immediately called police.

The suspect allegedly ran to the north side of the park and opened fire on another group of teens before crossing the street and running towards an abandoned apartment complex.

The shooter is described as being 5 feet 6inches tall and was last seen wearing a white shirt with silver shorts.

The victim was transported to Cy-Fair Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He was said to be in critical but stable condition.