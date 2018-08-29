Houston forecast: High temps take a dip, but muggy conditions linger

HOUSTON -- Thanks to the moisture from the scattered showers, our temperatures are no longer hitting the triple digits this week, but the muggy conditions are sticking around. Highs are expected to remain in the lower 90s over the next few days, and that is quite alright with us! Meteorologist Jason Disharoon gives the latest forecast.