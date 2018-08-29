× HPD: Man ejected from vehicle while trying to outrun police in northeast Houston

HOUSTON— A man is in the hospital after crashing his vehicle into a power line Wednesday while trying to escape police in northeast Houston.

Around 3 a.m. Northeast Patrol officers attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop in the 7700 block of Lavender.

According to police, they were driving down the street when they noticed a vehicle commit a traffic violation. They turned around to go after the driver, who sped off down the street and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle struck a light pole and drove through a fence before coming to a stop.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and sustained major facial injuries.

He was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital and is expected to survive.

Deputies said the light pole that the man ran through was connected to the street lights at Scarborough Elementary. The lights have stopped working. The school has been informed and will notify the crosswalk supervisors.

It is unclear at this time why the man did not stop.