Hurricane Harvey movie to premiere this fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Hurricane Harvey makes landfall on the big screen next month.

Local filmmakers set a premiere date for the highly anticipated film "Harvey," which is based on the catastrophic storm that ripped through the Houston area a year ago.

Harvey tells the fictional story of four tenants trapped in an apartment building, who come together to survive rising flood waters.

The producers cast real Hurricane Harvey survivors as extras to maintain authenticity of the film.

"Although the movie will be released soon, this isn't a time to celebrate. This is a time to reflect on what was lost during the flood," Producer Nkem Denchukw said.

The movie is directed by Micheal Sterling and stars April Grant, Antrone Harris, Cara Cochran and Tabitha Grant.

Harvey is set to premiere Sept. 22 in Houston.