Maggie’s Morning Mini Dose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Good morning, Houston! It's Wednesday, August 29th, 2018 and Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe is getting you over the hump. She has your sticky, steamy and stormy forecast. Along with, today's top talkers.

Including, a Katy teen out on bond after allegedly making threats against Morton Ranch High School . Plus, suspect crashes into elementary school fence during police chase. And the University of Houston gets ready to kickoff football season with a FREE pep rally tonight! Click play to check it out!