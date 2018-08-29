× Man found shot to death inside home in Trinity Gardens area, possible home invasion, police say

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death Tuesday inside his home in the Trinity Gardens area, according to police.

Police responded to the home around 10:50 p.m. in the 9400 block of Allwood Street.

According to police, a family member went to check on the victim and found him unresponsive.

Police arrived and pronounced the man dead.

A search of the property revealed signs of forced entry and. There were also various items that had been stolen.

Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.