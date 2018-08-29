Newborn dies in hospital weeks after pregnant woman ejected from vehicle in East Freeway crash, police say 

HOUSTON — A newborn boy delivered after his mother was injured in a crash has died weeks later.

Houston police responded to a crash Aug. 11 in the 200 block of the East Freeway around 11:30 a.m.

The infant was pronounced deceased at Memorial Hermann Hospital Tuesday, according to police. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences will determine the infant’s cause of death.

Investigators said the driver of a white Infiniti G35 was traveling westbound on the freeway when he made an unsafe lane change and struck a black Pontiac Torrent. The impact caused the Infiniti to roll over and the child’s mother was ejected from the passenger seat.

Police said the Infiniti then struck a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck before coming to a complete stop.

The pregnant passenger was taken to the hospital, where she gave birth to the boy.

The mother suffered cuts and bruises and remains hospitalized in stable condition.

No charges have been filed at this time.

An investigation is on going.