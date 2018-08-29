× Suspects bust through roof to still narcotics from a Prime RX Pharmacy, police say

HOUSTON—The Houston Police Department is searching for a group of suspects accused of breaking into a Prime RX Pharmacy in the Northshore area to steal narcotics.

HPD responded to a burglary alarm around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Normandy.

According to police, a group of suspects climbed onto the roof of a shopping center and made their way into the Pharmacy.

A helicopter and k-9 unit were called to the scene but were not able to locate the suspects.